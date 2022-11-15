Sweetwater County Arrest Report: November 14 – November 15, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

ESTRADA TEJEDA, JOSUE ALFREDO

Age: 26 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2022-11-14 Released: 2022-11-14 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: WHP

Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10309, CASH, $500, Court: DISTRICT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10310, CASH, $742, Court: OTHER

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10311, SURETY OR CASH, $250, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

VEH SUPERINTENDENTS SPEED ZONE (6+ MPH OVER) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10311, SURETY OR CASH, $250, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



PEDEN, DANIEL JOSEPH

Age: 22 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-11-14 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Domestic Assault – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #10312, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

