Sweetwater County Arrest Report: November 14 – November 15, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
ESTRADA TEJEDA, JOSUE ALFREDO
Age: 26 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2022-11-14 Released: 2022-11-14 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: WHP
- Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10309, CASH, $500, Court: DISTRICT COURT
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10310, CASH, $742, Court: OTHER
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10311, SURETY OR CASH, $250, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- VEH SUPERINTENDENTS SPEED ZONE (6+ MPH OVER)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10311, SURETY OR CASH, $250, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
PEDEN, DANIEL JOSEPH
Age: 22 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-11-14 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Domestic Assault – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #10312, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
