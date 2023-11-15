Sweetwater County Arrest Report: November 14 – November 15, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

FELIX, DAVID PABLO

Age: 25

Address: HOUSTON, TX

Booking: 2023-11-14

Released: 2023-11-14

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11873, SURETY OR CASH, $420, Court: RS Municipal Court

Riot and Breach of Peace – Physical – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11873, SURETY OR CASH, $420, Court: RS Municipal Court



COLVIN, WADE E

Age: 35

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-11-15

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11880, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BULLOCK, COLBY JEFFERY

Age: 34

Address: EVANSTON, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-11-15

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11878, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11878, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) -1st Offense (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11878, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



RUKSTALIS, BART PAUL

Age: 64

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-11-14

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #11877, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



POSSELT, LONDON WHITNEY

Age: 22

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-11-14

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Eluding a Police Officer Status: PENDING, Bond: #11875, SURETY OR CASH, $1500, Court: GR Municipal Court

DWUI Alcohol Incapable of Safely Driving Status: PENDING, Bond: #11875, SURETY OR CASH, $1500, Court: GR Municipal Court

Speed Too Fast for Conditions Status: PENDING, Bond: #11875, SURETY OR CASH, $1500, Court: GR Municipal Court

Theft – > $1000 (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11876, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Burglary (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11876, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BOWLIN, DESTINY LEA

Age: 27

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-11-14

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: