Sweetwater County Arrest Report: November 14 – November 15, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
FELIX, DAVID PABLO
Age: 25
Address: HOUSTON, TX
Booking: 2023-11-14
Released: 2023-11-14
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11873, SURETY OR CASH, $420, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Riot and Breach of Peace – Physical – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11873, SURETY OR CASH, $420, Court: RS Municipal Court
COLVIN, WADE E
Age: 35
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-11-15
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11880, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
BULLOCK, COLBY JEFFERY
Age: 34
Address: EVANSTON, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-11-15
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11878, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11878, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) -1st Offense (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11878, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
RUKSTALIS, BART PAUL
Age: 64
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-11-14
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11877, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
POSSELT, LONDON WHITNEY
Age: 22
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-11-14
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Eluding a Police Officer
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11875, SURETY OR CASH, $1500, Court: GR Municipal Court
- DWUI Alcohol Incapable of Safely Driving
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11875, SURETY OR CASH, $1500, Court: GR Municipal Court
- Speed Too Fast for Conditions
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11875, SURETY OR CASH, $1500, Court: GR Municipal Court
- Theft – > $1000 (WARRANT LONG FORM)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11876, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Burglary (WARRANT LONG FORM)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11876, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
BOWLIN, DESTINY LEA
Age: 27
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-11-14
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams - 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11874, SURETY, $3000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11874, SURETY, $3000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11874, SURETY, $3000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT