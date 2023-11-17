Sweetwater County Arrest Report: November 16 – November 17, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
HAVSKJOLD, KAYLIN LAEL
Age: 23
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2023-11-16
Released: 2023-11-17
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11891, CASH, $835, Court: RS Municipal Court
Sponsor
Sponsor
SHIELDS, MARK AARON
Age: 36
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2023-07-10
Released: 2023-11-16
Type: SENTENCED
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest (WARRANT LONG FORM)
- Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #11304, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- THEFT: DEPRIVE – UND $1000 (WARRANT LONG FORM)
- Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #11304, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense (WARRANT LONG FORM)
- Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #11304, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
PUNCHES, DUSTIN KENNETH LEA
Age: 46
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-11-16
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Unauthorized Use of Vehicles (WRNT NCIC)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11889, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Warrant Arrest (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11890, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER
- Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MEANS, MARK ANTHONY
Age: 32
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-11-16
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11887, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court
ANDERSON, RILEY WILLIAM
Age: 23
Address: DECLO, ID
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-11-16
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11886, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Following Too Closely – Reasonable and Prudent
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11886, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
POWELL, DAMIAN
Age: 32
Address: HOLT, MO
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2023-11-16
Arresting Agency: NWS
Charges:
- Theft of Services – > $1000
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER