Sweetwater County Arrest Report: November 16 – November 17, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

HAVSKJOLD, KAYLIN LAEL

Age: 23

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2023-11-16

Released: 2023-11-17

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11891, CASH, $835, Court: RS Municipal Court



SHIELDS, MARK AARON

Age: 36

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2023-07-10

Released: 2023-11-16

Type: SENTENCED

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #11304, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

THEFT: DEPRIVE – UND $1000 (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #11304, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #11304, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



PUNCHES, DUSTIN KENNETH LEA

Age: 46

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-11-16

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Unauthorized Use of Vehicles (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11889, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Warrant Arrest (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11890, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER

Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MEANS, MARK ANTHONY

Age: 32

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-11-16

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11887, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court



ANDERSON, RILEY WILLIAM

Age: 23

Address: DECLO, ID

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-11-16

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11886, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Following Too Closely – Reasonable and Prudent Status: PENDING, Bond: #11886, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



POWELL, DAMIAN

Age: 32

Address: HOLT, MO

Booking Type: NWS HOLD

Booking Date: 2023-11-16

Arresting Agency: NWS

Charges: