Sweetwater County Arrest Report: November 17 – November 18, 2021

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

BAKER, LUCAS CHARLES

Age: 38 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2021-11-18 
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #8948, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

HOPKINS, MATTHEW PAUL

Age: 45 
Address: WAMSUTTER, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2021-11-17 
Arresting Agency: UCSO
Charges:

  • Warrant Arrest (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #8947, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: OTHER
  • Warrant Arrest (BOND VIOLATION)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #8947, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: OTHER

LOVATO, TYLER JAMES

Age: 40 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2021-11-17 
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Stalking – Violation of Protection Order
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #8945, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

BUENO, AMANDA RAE

Age: 31 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2021-11-17 
Arresting Agency: DCI
Charges:

  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic DrugStatus: PENDING, Bond: #8941, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

HARDINGER, TONY RAY

Age: 64
Address: VERNAL, UT
Booking: 2021-11-17 
Released: 2021-11-17 
Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

Simple Battery (WRNT FTP)
Status: PENDING, Bond: #8946, CASH, $380, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

