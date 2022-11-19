Sweetwater County Arrest Report: November 18 – November 19, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

LINDSEY, COLTIN EUGENE

Age: 30 Address: KEITHVILLE, LA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-11-19 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



TEBEDO, MATTHEW ALLEN

Age: 35 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-11-18 Arresting Agency: GRPDCharges:

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10326, SURETY OR CASH, $100000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Intent and knowing cause bodily injury to a peace officer (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10326, SURETY OR CASH, $100000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Possession, Manufacture, or Disposition of Deadly Weapon with Unlawful Intent (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10326, SURETY OR CASH, $100000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Reckless Endangering – Death or Serious Bodily Injury (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10326, SURETY OR CASH, $100000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

