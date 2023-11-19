Sweetwater County Arrest Report: November 18 – November 19, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
ABBOTT, KYLER JAMES
Age: 29
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-11-18
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11896, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: GR Municipal Court
RUKSTALIS, BART PAUL
Age: 64
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-11-18
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Violation of Temporary Order of Protection
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11895, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
HILER MENDEZ, NOLBERTO ALEJANDRO
Age: 32
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-11-18
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11894, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 2nd + Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11894, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT