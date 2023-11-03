Sweetwater County Arrest Report: November 2 – November 3, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
TRUJILLO, TERISA NAWAHINE
Age: 42
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-11-03
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram -2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11833, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Tail Lamps – License Plate Light
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11833, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- SEAT BELT: DRIVER
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11833, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
NORTON, ANTHONY ALLEN
Age: 30
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-11-02
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11831, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11832, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT