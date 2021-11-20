Sweetwater County Arrest Report: November 20, 2021

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
FLORES, OSCAR
Age: 48
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-11-20
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Posted Speed Limits – 11 to 15 Mph Over
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #8952, SURETY OR CASH, $1395, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (Driver)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #8952, SURETY OR CASH, $1395, Court: RS Municipal Court
- DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #8952, SURETY OR CASH, $1395, Court: RS Municipal Court
RICHARDSON, TIMOTHY REECE
Age: 20
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2021-11-19
Scheduled Release: 2021-11-21
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Reckless Endangering – Death or Serious Bodily Injury
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
