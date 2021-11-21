Sweetwater County Arrest Report: November 20 – November 21, 2021

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

AVALOS, CESAR

Age: 38

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2021-11-21

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #8955, SURETY OR CASH, $210, Court: RS Municipal Court



BAKER, LUCAS CHARLES

Age: 38

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2021-11-21

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Breach of Peace Status: PENDING, Bond: #8956, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication Status: PENDING, Bond: #8956, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



Sponsor

DAVIS, MILINDA LYNN

Age: 30

Address: OAK GROVE, LA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2021-11-20

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #8954, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



RICHARDS, BRANDON D ALLEN

Age: 29

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2021-11-20

Released: 2021-11-20

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Hit and Run Property Unattended

Status: PENDING, Bond: #8953, SURETY OR CASH, $1815, Court: RS Municipal Court

DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense

Status: PENDING, Bond: #8953, SURETY OR CASH, $1815, Court: RS Municipal Court

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense

Status: PENDING, Bond: #8953, SURETY OR CASH, $1815, Court: RS Municipal Court