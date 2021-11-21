Sweetwater County Arrest Report: November 20 – November 21, 2021

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
AVALOS, CESAR
Age: 38
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-11-21
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #8955, SURETY OR CASH, $210, Court: RS Municipal Court
BAKER, LUCAS CHARLES
Age: 38
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-11-21
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Breach of Peace
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #8956, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #8956, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
DAVIS, MILINDA LYNN
Age: 30
Address: OAK GROVE, LA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-11-20
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #8954, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
RICHARDS, BRANDON D ALLEN
Age: 29
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2021-11-20
Released: 2021-11-20
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
Hit and Run Property Unattended
Status: PENDING, Bond: #8953, SURETY OR CASH, $1815, Court: RS Municipal Court
DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense
Status: PENDING, Bond: #8953, SURETY OR CASH, $1815, Court: RS Municipal Court
Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense
Status: PENDING, Bond: #8953, SURETY OR CASH, $1815, Court: RS Municipal Court
