Sweetwater County Arrest Report: November 21 – November 22, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
COX, BRANDON JAMES
Age: 40
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-11-21
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Disturbing the Peace
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11899, SURETY OR CASH, $450, Court: GR Municipal Court
WARREN, JACLYNN
Age: 23
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-11-21
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Warrant Arrest (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER
SMITH, NICHOLAS KASEY
Age: 27
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-11-21
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11898, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT