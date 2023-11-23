Sweetwater County Arrest Report: November 22 – November 23, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

VASE, ALEXIS JANYNE

Age: 40

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2023-11-23

Released: 2023-11-23

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11904, CASH, $705, Court: RS Municipal Court



Sponsor

COLLAR, DUSTEE RAY

Age: 27

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking: 2023-11-22

Released: 2023-11-22

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Restriction on Sale, Gift and Use of Tobacco (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11900, CASH, $880, Court: RS Municipal Court

Fighting in Public Status: PENDING, Bond: #11901, CASH, $180, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



ALI, RASHILI NAEEM

Age: 22

Address: PHILADELPHIA, PA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-11-22

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: