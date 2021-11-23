Sweetwater County Arrest Report: November 23, 2021

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
LANE, BRIAN JOSEPH
Age: 38
Address: LONGMONT, CO
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-11-23
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #8961, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Wrongful Taking/Disposing of Property – > $1000
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #8961, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
HUBBELL, SARA ROHINI
Age: 22
Address: OCALA, FL
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-11-23
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Wrongful Taking/Disposing of Property – > $1000
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #8960, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
KRAGOVICH, JARED JAMES
Age: 24
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type:
Booking Date: 2021-11-22
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Interference with Peace Officer – Intent and knowing cause or att to cause bodlily injury to a peace officer
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #8958, SURETY OR CASH, $10000, Court: District Court
- Use or Possession of Firearm by Person Convicted of Certain Felony Offenses
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #8958, SURETY OR CASH, $10000, Court: OTHER
MCKEEVER, MATTHEW JAMES
Age: 44
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2021-11-22
Scheduled Release: 2021-11-28
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court
