Sweetwater County Arrest Report: November 23, 2021

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

LANE, BRIAN JOSEPH

Age: 38

Address: LONGMONT, CO

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2021-11-23

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #8961, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Wrongful Taking/Disposing of Property – > $1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: #8961, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



HUBBELL, SARA ROHINI

Age: 22

Address: OCALA, FL

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2021-11-23

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Wrongful Taking/Disposing of Property – > $1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: #8960, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



KRAGOVICH, JARED JAMES

Age: 24

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type:

Booking Date: 2021-11-22

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Interference with Peace Officer – Intent and knowing cause or att to cause bodlily injury to a peace officer Status: PENDING, Bond: #8958, SURETY OR CASH, $10000, Court: District Court

Use or Possession of Firearm by Person Convicted of Certain Felony Offenses Status: PENDING, Bond: #8958, SURETY OR CASH, $10000, Court: OTHER



MCKEEVER, MATTHEW JAMES

Age: 44

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2021-11-22

Scheduled Release: 2021-11-28

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court

