Sweetwater County Arrest Report: November 23 – November 24, 2021

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

KAIL, FRANCES JODY MARIE

Age: 49

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2021-11-23

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #8963, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT



SWENSON, ZANE ANTHONY

Age: 24

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2021-11-23

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Combo -1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #8964, SURETY OR CASH, $970, Court: RS Municipal Court

Driving on Roadway – Maintain Single Lane – Crash Status: PENDING, Bond: #8964, SURETY OR CASH, $970, Court: RS Municipal Court

Following Too Closely – Reasonable and Prudent – Crash Status: PENDING, Bond: #8964, SURETY OR CASH, $970, Court: RS Municipal Court



GILLASPIE, TINA

Age: 57

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2021-11-23

Scheduled Release: 2021-12-01

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



LANE, BRIAN JOSEPH

Age: 38

Address: LONGMONT, CO

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2021-11-23

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #8961, SURETY OR CASH, $50000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Wrongful Taking/Disposing of Property – > $1000 (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #8961, SURETY OR CASH, $50000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



HUBBELL, SARA ROHINI

Age: 22

Address: OCALA, FL

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2021-11-23

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges: