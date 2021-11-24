Sweetwater County Arrest Report: November 23 – November 24, 2021

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
KAIL, FRANCES JODY MARIE
Age: 49
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-11-23
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #8963, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT
SWENSON, ZANE ANTHONY
Age: 24
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-11-23
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Combo -1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #8964, SURETY OR CASH, $970, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Driving on Roadway – Maintain Single Lane – Crash
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #8964, SURETY OR CASH, $970, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Following Too Closely – Reasonable and Prudent – Crash
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #8964, SURETY OR CASH, $970, Court: RS Municipal Court
Sponsor
Sponsor
GILLASPIE, TINA
Age: 57
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2021-11-23
Scheduled Release: 2021-12-01
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
LANE, BRIAN JOSEPH
Age: 38
Address: LONGMONT, CO
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-11-23
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WARRANT LONG FORM)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #8961, SURETY OR CASH, $50000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Wrongful Taking/Disposing of Property – > $1000 (WARRANT LONG FORM)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #8961, SURETY OR CASH, $50000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
Sponsor
Sponsor
HUBBELL, SARA ROHINI
Age: 22
Address: OCALA, FL
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-11-23
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Wrongful Taking/Disposing of Property – > $1000 (WARRANT LONG FORM)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #8960, SURETY OR CASH, $50000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT