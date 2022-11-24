Sweetwater County Arrest Report: November 23 – November 24, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

BATES, WADE JAMES

Age: 32 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-11-23 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:

Unlawful Use of Credit Card -Without Consent – > $1000 (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10345, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT



ELLIOTT, BRADLEY LEE

Age: 42 Address: WAMSUTTER, WY

Booking Type: P&P HOLD Booking Date: 2022-11-23 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: #10346, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court

