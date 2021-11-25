Sweetwater County Arrest Report: November 24 – November 25, 2021

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
HANSEN, ERICA ANN
Age: 39
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-11-25
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Contempt of Court – Orders (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #8967, CASH, $1000, Court: District Court
- Contempt of Court – Orders (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #8967, CASH, $1000, Court: District Court
SCOTT, JASON MICHAEL
Age: 37
Address: CASPER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-11-24
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Forgery – Permit – Alters Writing Without Authority (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #8966, SURETY OR CASH, $50000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
ALVEY, KAYTE MARIE
Age: 31
Address: SHERIDAN, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-11-24
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #8965, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT
BURNETT, TRISTIN LANE
Age: 23
Address: FORT WASHAKIE, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2021-11-24
Arresting Agency: USM
Charges:
- Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes Bodily Injury with a Deadly Weapon (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER
