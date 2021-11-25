Sweetwater County Arrest Report: November 24 – November 25, 2021

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

HANSEN, ERICA ANN

Age: 39

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2021-11-25

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Contempt of Court – Orders (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #8967, CASH, $1000, Court: District Court

Contempt of Court – Orders (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #8967, CASH, $1000, Court: District Court



SCOTT, JASON MICHAEL

Age: 37

Address: CASPER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2021-11-24

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Forgery – Permit – Alters Writing Without Authority (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #8966, SURETY OR CASH, $50000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



Sponsor

ALVEY, KAYTE MARIE

Age: 31

Address: SHERIDAN, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2021-11-24

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD) Status: PENDING, Bond: #8965, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT



BURNETT, TRISTIN LANE

Age: 23

Address: FORT WASHAKIE, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2021-11-24

Arresting Agency: USM

Charges:

Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes Bodily Injury with a Deadly Weapon (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER

