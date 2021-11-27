Sweetwater County Arrest Report: November 26 – November 27, 2021

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
ARAGON, DEREK LEE
Age: 35
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-11-26
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #8970, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
JONES, JUSTIN ROBERT
Age: 33
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2021-11-26
Released: 2021-11-26
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Child Safety Restraint System – 1st Offense (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #8969, CASH, $80, Court: OTHER
Sponsor
Sponsor