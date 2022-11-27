Sweetwater County Arrest Report: November 26 – November 27, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

LAWS, DEREK JOHN

Age: 29 Address: LAS VEGAS, NV

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-11-26 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Property Destruction and Defacement – >$1000 (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10353, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: OTHER

Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10353, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



ADAME, NICKOLAS D

Age: 31 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-11-26 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

DWUI – 0.08% or More – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10352, SURETY OR CASH, $1920, Court: RS Municipal Court

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10352, SURETY OR CASH, $1920, Court: RS Municipal Court

Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10352, SURETY OR CASH, $1920, Court: RS Municipal Court

Approaching /Entering Intersection – Yield Right of Way Status: PENDING, Bond: #10352, SURETY OR CASH, $1920, Court: RS Municipal Court



MCLEAN, JOSHUA J

Age: 41 Address: TORRINGTON, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-11-26 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10350, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



DOWNUM, ROBERT WAYNE

Age: 55 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-11-26 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10349, CASH, $270, Court: RS Municipal Court



LUOKKA, MICHELLE SUSAN

Age: 30 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-11-26 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges: