Sweetwater County Arrest Report: November 26 – November 27, 2022

LAWS, DEREK JOHN
Age: 29 Address: LAS VEGAS, NV
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-11-26 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Property Destruction and Defacement – >$1000 (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10353, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: OTHER
- Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10353, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
ADAME, NICKOLAS D
Age: 31 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-11-26 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10352, SURETY OR CASH, $1920, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10352, SURETY OR CASH, $1920, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10352, SURETY OR CASH, $1920, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Approaching /Entering Intersection – Yield Right of Way
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10352, SURETY OR CASH, $1920, Court: RS Municipal Court
MCLEAN, JOSHUA J
Age: 41 Address: TORRINGTON, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-11-26 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10350, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
DOWNUM, ROBERT WAYNE
Age: 55 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-11-26 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10349, CASH, $270, Court: RS Municipal Court
LUOKKA, MICHELLE SUSAN
Age: 30 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-11-26 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- THEFT: DEPRIVE – UND $1000
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10351, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10351, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams – 1st Offense, 3 counts
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10351, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10351, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10351, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10351, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT