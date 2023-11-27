Sweetwater County Arrest Report: November 26 – November 27, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

BATCHELOR, TIMOTHY SCOTT

Age: 50

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-11-27

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #11918, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



ANDERSON, MICHAEL GRANT

Age: 42

Address: GILLETTE, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-11-27

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Duty Upon Colliding With Unattended Vehicle or Property Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officers Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Stop Signs Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



TRUJILLO, DELROY REID

Age: 50

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-11-27

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Public Intoxication 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11919, SURETY OR CASH, $250, Court: GR Municipal Court



WOOTEN, CATHERINE ELIZABETH

Age: 57

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-11-26

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11917, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



CAMACHO, JAMIE GUADALUPE

Age: 22

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2023-11-26

Scheduled Release: 2023-12-02

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court



HARDING, AARON MICHAEL

Age: 42

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-11-26

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11916, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



REMMINGTON, PHILLIP A

Age: 46

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-11-26

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11915, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



SHIELDS, BILLY WARREN

Age: 43

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-11-26

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat Status: PENDING, Bond: #11914, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes or Attempts to Cause Serious Bodily Injury Status: PENDING, Bond: #11914, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



GARCIA-CUENCA, JOSE GUADALUPE

Age: 51

Address: WEST JORDAN, UT

Booking Type: USMS HOLD

Booking Date: 2023-11-26

Arresting Agency: USM

Charges: