Sweetwater County Arrest Report: November 26 – November 27, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
BATCHELOR, TIMOTHY SCOTT
Age: 50
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-11-27
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11918, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
ANDERSON, MICHAEL GRANT
Age: 42
Address: GILLETTE, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-11-27
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Duty Upon Colliding With Unattended Vehicle or Property
- Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officers
- Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Stop Signs
- Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
TRUJILLO, DELROY REID
Age: 50
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-11-27
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Public Intoxication 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11919, SURETY OR CASH, $250, Court: GR Municipal Court
WOOTEN, CATHERINE ELIZABETH
Age: 57
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-11-26
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11917, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
CAMACHO, JAMIE GUADALUPE
Age: 22
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2023-11-26
Scheduled Release: 2023-12-02
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court
HARDING, AARON MICHAEL
Age: 42
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-11-26
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11916, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
REMMINGTON, PHILLIP A
Age: 46
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-11-26
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11915, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
SHIELDS, BILLY WARREN
Age: 43
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-11-26
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11914, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes or Attempts to Cause Serious Bodily Injury
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11914, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
GARCIA-CUENCA, JOSE GUADALUPE
Age: 51
Address: WEST JORDAN, UT
Booking Type: USMS HOLD
Booking Date: 2023-11-26
Arresting Agency: USM
Charges:
- ICE HOLD
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER