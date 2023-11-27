Sweetwater County Arrest Report: November 26 – November 27, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

BATCHELOR, TIMOTHY SCOTT

Age: 50

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-11-27

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11918, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

ANDERSON, MICHAEL GRANT

Age: 42

Address: GILLETTE, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-11-27

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Duty Upon Colliding With Unattended Vehicle or Property
    • Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officers
    • Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Stop Signs
    • Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
    • Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

TRUJILLO, DELROY REID

Age: 50

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-11-27

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • Public Intoxication 2nd Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11919, SURETY OR CASH, $250, Court: GR Municipal Court

WOOTEN, CATHERINE ELIZABETH

Age: 57

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-11-26

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11917, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

CAMACHO, JAMIE GUADALUPE

Age: 22

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2023-11-26

Scheduled Release: 2023-12-02

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court

HARDING, AARON MICHAEL

Age: 42

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-11-26

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11916, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

REMMINGTON, PHILLIP A

Age: 46

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-11-26

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11915, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

SHIELDS, BILLY WARREN

Age: 43

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-11-26

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11914, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes or Attempts to Cause Serious Bodily Injury
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11914, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

GARCIA-CUENCA, JOSE GUADALUPE

Age: 51

Address: WEST JORDAN, UT

Booking Type: USMS HOLD

Booking Date: 2023-11-26

Arresting Agency: USM

Charges:

  • ICE HOLD
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER

