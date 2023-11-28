Sweetwater County Arrest Report: November 27 – November 28, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
BUSCHELMAN, KRISTA MICHELLE
Age: 43
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-11-27
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11928, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: GR Municipal Court
HERMAN, CARRIE ANN
Age: 42
Address: THAYER, MO
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-11-27
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11927, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11927, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11927, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 2nd + Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11927, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
JONES, NATALIE NICOLE
Age: 40
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-11-27
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams - 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11926, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
BRITTON, DERRICK THOMAS
Age: 37
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-11-27
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11923, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
TRUJILLO, DELROY REID
Age: 50
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-11-27
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Public Intoxication 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11919, SURETY OR CASH, $250, Court: GR Municipal Court