Sweetwater County Arrest Report: November 27 – November 28, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

BUSCHELMAN, KRISTA MICHELLE

Age: 43

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-11-27

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater Status: PENDING, Bond: #11928, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: GR Municipal Court



HERMAN, CARRIE ANN

Age: 42

Address: THAYER, MO

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-11-27

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11927, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11927, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11927, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 2nd + Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11927, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



JONES, NATALIE NICOLE

Age: 40

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-11-27

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams - 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11926, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BRITTON, DERRICK THOMAS

Age: 37

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-11-27

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11923, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



TRUJILLO, DELROY REID

Age: 50

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-11-27

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges: