Sweetwater County Arrest Report: November 28 – November 29, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

AMMONS, CHAVEZ MONTEL

Age: 30 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-11-28 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (Driver) (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10357, SURETY OR CASH, $1115, Court: RS Municipal Court



GBEWONYO, KAFUI DZIDEFO

Age: 46 Address: BELLVUE, WA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-11-28 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10356, SURETY OR CASH, $1500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Property Destruction and Defacement – < $1000 (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10356, SURETY OR CASH, $1500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

