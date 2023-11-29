Sweetwater County Arrest Report: November 28 – November 29, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
SHERIDAN, BRANDON THOMAS
Age: 36
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-11-28
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- THEFT: DEPRIVE – UND $1000 (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11932, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
VILLANUEVA, JOEL
Age: 43
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-11-28
Arresting Agency: DCI
Charges:
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11930, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11930, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Conspire to Commit – Felony
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11930, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
SCHAEPERKOETTER, STACIE MARIE
Age: 21
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-11-28
Arresting Agency: DCI
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11931, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Conspire to Commit – Felony
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11931, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
HART, HAYLIE ROSE
Age: 20
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-11-28
Arresting Agency: DCI
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11929, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11929, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
SANCHEZ, ALEJANDRA
Age: 30
Address: RAWLINS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2023-11-28
Scheduled Release: 2023-12-01
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – For 31-5-229 or 31-5-233 (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT