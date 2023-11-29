Sweetwater County Arrest Report: November 28 – November 29, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

SHERIDAN, BRANDON THOMAS

Age: 36

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-11-28

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

THEFT: DEPRIVE – UND $1000 (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11932, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



Sponsor

VILLANUEVA, JOEL

Age: 43

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-11-28

Arresting Agency: DCI

Charges:

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug Status: PENDING, Bond: #11930, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #11930, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Conspire to Commit – Felony Status: PENDING, Bond: #11930, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SCHAEPERKOETTER, STACIE MARIE

Age: 21

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-11-28

Arresting Agency: DCI

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #11931, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Conspire to Commit – Felony Status: PENDING, Bond: #11931, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



HART, HAYLIE ROSE

Age: 20

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-11-28

Arresting Agency: DCI

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #11929, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #11929, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SANCHEZ, ALEJANDRA

Age: 30

Address: RAWLINS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2023-11-28

Scheduled Release: 2023-12-01

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: