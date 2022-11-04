Sweetwater County Arrest Report: November 3 – November 4, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
COZAD, JAMES CHARLES
Age: 24 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-11-03 Arresting Agency: GRPDCharges:
- Property Destruction and Defacement – >$1000
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10267, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Simple Assault
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10267, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MOCTEZUMA HERNANDEZ, ISABEL
Age: 32 Address: MODESTO, CA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-11-03 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Abandoning or Endangering Children – Endangering Child – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10265, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
GARCIA CUEVAS, FERNANDO
Age: 53 Address: MODESTO, CA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-11-03 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Abandoning or Endangering Children – Endangering Child – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10264, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
BRUDER, AMANDA LEE
Age: 36 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-11-03 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10266, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT