Sweetwater County Arrest Report: November 3 – November 4, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

COZAD, JAMES CHARLES

Age: 24 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-11-03 Arresting Agency: GRPDCharges:

Property Destruction and Defacement – >$1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: #10267, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Simple Assault Status: PENDING, Bond: #10267, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MOCTEZUMA HERNANDEZ, ISABEL

Age: 32 Address: MODESTO, CA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-11-03 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Abandoning or Endangering Children – Endangering Child – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10265, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



Sponsor

GARCIA CUEVAS, FERNANDO

Age: 53 Address: MODESTO, CA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-11-03 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Abandoning or Endangering Children – Endangering Child – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10264, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BRUDER, AMANDA LEE

Age: 36 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-11-03 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges: