Sweetwater County Arrest Report: November 3 – November 4, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
ARREDONDO, JOHN PATRICK
Age: 44
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-11-03
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11837, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
BENDER, DAVID ANTHONY
Age: 58
Address: KEENEWICK, WA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-11-03
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11835, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
LEFEVRE, DANIEL AUSTIN
Age: 27
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-11-03
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Use of Cellular Telephone While Driving
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11836, SURETY OR CASH, $1560, Court: GR Municipal Court
- DWUS
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11836, SURETY OR CASH, $1560, Court: GR Municipal Court
- DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11836, SURETY OR CASH, $1560, Court: GR Municipal Court
ROSWELL, ROBERT
Age: 61
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-11-03
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes Bodily Injury with a Deadly Weapon (WRNT NCIC)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11834, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: OTHER
BOZEMAN, ETHAN TAYLOR
Age: 31
Address: BAR NUNN, WY
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2023-11-03
Arresting Agency: NWS
LEE, HANGYEOL
Age: 27
Address: PROVO, UT
Booking Type: ICE HOLD
Booking Date: 2023-11-03
Arresting Agency: ICE
CORDOVA, BYRAN ANTHONY
Age: 28
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2023-11-03
Scheduled Release: 2023-11-09
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT