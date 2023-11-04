Sweetwater County Arrest Report: November 3 – November 4, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

ARREDONDO, JOHN PATRICK

Age: 44

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-11-03

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11837, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



BENDER, DAVID ANTHONY

Age: 58

Address: KEENEWICK, WA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-11-03

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11835, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



LEFEVRE, DANIEL AUSTIN

Age: 27

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-11-03

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Use of Cellular Telephone While Driving Status: PENDING, Bond: #11836, SURETY OR CASH, $1560, Court: GR Municipal Court

DWUS Status: PENDING, Bond: #11836, SURETY OR CASH, $1560, Court: GR Municipal Court

DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11836, SURETY OR CASH, $1560, Court: GR Municipal Court



ROSWELL, ROBERT

Age: 61

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-11-03

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes Bodily Injury with a Deadly Weapon (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11834, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: OTHER



BOZEMAN, ETHAN TAYLOR

Age: 31

Address: BAR NUNN, WY

Booking Type: NWS HOLD

Booking Date: 2023-11-03

Arresting Agency: NWS

LEE, HANGYEOL

Age: 27

Address: PROVO, UT

Booking Type: ICE HOLD

Booking Date: 2023-11-03

Arresting Agency: ICE

CORDOVA, BYRAN ANTHONY

Age: 28

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2023-11-03

Scheduled Release: 2023-11-09

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: