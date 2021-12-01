Sweetwater County Arrest Report: November 30 – December 1, 2021

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
LITTLE, PATRICK DEWAYNE
Age: 40
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-11-30
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #8983, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
ANDERSON, KATHLEEN QUINN KE ALOHA
Age: 32
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-11-30
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #8982, SURETY OR CASH, $30000, Court: District Court
SMITH, JACOB TYLER
Age: 18
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-11-30
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Entry into an Occupied Structure
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #8981, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Aggravated Burglary – Inflicts Bodily Injury
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #8981, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
BROWER, JACQUELINE TULSA
Age: 34
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2021-11-30
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #8980, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
