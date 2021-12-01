Sweetwater County Arrest Report: November 30 – December 1, 2021

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

LITTLE, PATRICK DEWAYNE

Age: 40

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2021-11-30

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #8983, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



ANDERSON, KATHLEEN QUINN KE ALOHA

Age: 32

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2021-11-30

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #8982, SURETY OR CASH, $30000, Court: District Court



Sponsor

SMITH, JACOB TYLER

Age: 18

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2021-11-30

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Unlawful Entry into an Occupied Structure Status: PENDING, Bond: #8981, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Aggravated Burglary – Inflicts Bodily Injury Status: PENDING, Bond: #8981, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BROWER, JACQUELINE TULSA

Age: 34

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: P&P HOLD

Booking Date: 2021-11-30

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: #8980, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

