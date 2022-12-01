Sweetwater County Arrest Report: November 30 – December 1, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

SIMPSON, JENNIFER ESMERALDA

Age: 29 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-11-30 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:

Warrant Arrest (BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10362, SURETY OR CASH, $2000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



JOHNSON, REBECCA JEAN

Age: 42 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2022-11-30 Scheduled Release: 2022-12-30 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:

Remand to Custody Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



GOICH, BRIAN LYLE

Age: 29 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-11-30 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:

Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order Status: PENDING, Bond: #10360, CASH, $1200, Court: District Court



Sponsor

INMAN, MIKAELA ANNE

Age: 42 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-11-30 Arresting Agency: GRPDCharges:

Domestic Battery (BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10361, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



FLINNER, STEVEN TROY

Age: 35 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: P&P HOLD Booking Date: 2022-11-30 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges: