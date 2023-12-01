Sweetwater County Arrest Report: November 30 – December 1, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

FENTON, ALLISON RAE

Age: 61

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-11-30

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Shoplifting – < $1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: #11939, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication Status: PENDING, Bond: #11939, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #11939, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



REED, CHRISTY ANNA

Age: 43

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-11-30

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11938, CASH, $705, Court: RS Municipal Court



MAESTAS, ARTHUR LEWIS

Age: 63

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED TO WSP

Booking Date: 2023-11-30

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Remand to Custody Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: DISTRICT COURT



CLARK, ROBERT SCOT

Age: 57

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION

Booking Date: 2023-11-30

Scheduled Release: 2023-12-03

Arresting Agency: PROB

Charges: