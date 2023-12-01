Sweetwater County Arrest Report: November 30 – December 1, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
FENTON, ALLISON RAE
Age: 61
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-11-30
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Shoplifting – < $1000
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11939, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11939, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11939, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
REED, CHRISTY ANNA
Age: 43
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-11-30
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11938, CASH, $705, Court: RS Municipal Court
MAESTAS, ARTHUR LEWIS
Age: 63
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED TO WSP
Booking Date: 2023-11-30
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Remand to Custody
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: DISTRICT COURT
CLARK, ROBERT SCOT
Age: 57
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION
Booking Date: 2023-11-30
Scheduled Release: 2023-12-03
Arresting Agency: PROB
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: DISTRICT COURT