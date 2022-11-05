Sweetwater County Arrest Report: November 4 – November 5, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
STEWART, WESTON KYLE
Age: 31 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-11-05 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10269, SURETY OR CASH, $1100, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Open container while operating a motor vehicle
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10269, SURETY OR CASH, $1100, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Posted Speed Limits – 11 to 15 Mph Over
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10269, SURETY OR CASH, $1100, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Driving on Roadway – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10269, SURETY OR CASH, $1100, Court: RS Municipal Court
BOYCE, ZACHARY MONTAGUE
Age: 36 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-11-04 Arresting Agency: WHPCharges:
- Tks/Veh(>39k Lbs) Exceed 75 Mph On Intrst (6+ Mph Over)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10268, SURETY OR CASH, $1465, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10268, SURETY OR CASH, $1465, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10268, SURETY OR CASH, $1465, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
Sponsor
Sponsor