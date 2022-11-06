Sweetwater County Arrest Report: November 5 – November 6, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

SANDOVAL, TOSHA ANN

Age: 44 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking: 2022-11-05 Released: 2022-11-05 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: GRPD

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10271, CASH, $340, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10271, CASH, $340, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10271, CASH, $340, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



LONG, PRESTON ROY

Age: 26 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-11-06 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10276, SURETY OR CASH, $420, Court: RS Municipal Court

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #10277, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10277, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Riot and Breach of Peace – Physical – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10276, SURETY OR CASH, $420, Court: RS Municipal Court



AVALOS, CESAR

Age: 39 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-11-06 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10275, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

Riot and Breach of Peace – Physical – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court



GWYNN, DYLAN SCOTT

Age: 31 Address: ARANSAS PASS, TX

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-11-06 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10274, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

Riot and Breach of Peace – Physical – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court



CHACON, JOE ONOFRE

Age: 48 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-11-05 Arresting Agency: GRPDCharges:

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10273, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MAZURKIEWICZ, MATTHEW JAMES

Age: 59 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-11-05 Arresting Agency: GRPDCharges:

Warrant Arrest (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10272, CASH, $500, Court: DISTRICT COURT



GARRETT, ASHLEY MARIE

Age: 27 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY Booking Date: 2022-11-05 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges: