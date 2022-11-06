Sweetwater County Arrest Report: November 5 – November 6, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
SANDOVAL, TOSHA ANN
Age: 44 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2022-11-05 Released: 2022-11-05 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: GRPD
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10271, CASH, $340, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10271, CASH, $340, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10271, CASH, $340, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
LONG, PRESTON ROY
Age: 26 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-11-06 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10276, SURETY OR CASH, $420, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10277, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10277, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Riot and Breach of Peace – Physical – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10276, SURETY OR CASH, $420, Court: RS Municipal Court
AVALOS, CESAR
Age: 39 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-11-06 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10275, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Riot and Breach of Peace – Physical – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court
GWYNN, DYLAN SCOTT
Age: 31 Address: ARANSAS PASS, TX
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-11-06 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10274, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Riot and Breach of Peace – Physical – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court
CHACON, JOE ONOFRE
Age: 48 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-11-05 Arresting Agency: GRPDCharges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10273, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MAZURKIEWICZ, MATTHEW JAMES
Age: 59 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-11-05 Arresting Agency: GRPDCharges:
- Warrant Arrest (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10272, CASH, $500, Court: DISTRICT COURT
GARRETT, ASHLEY MARIE
Age: 27 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY Booking Date: 2022-11-05 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Theft – > $1000 (WRNT NCIC)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER