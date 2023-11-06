Sweetwater County Arrest Report: November 5 – November 6, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
ORTEGA, CARLOS DANIEL
Age: 21
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2023-11-05
Released: 2023-11-05
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11839, SURETY OR CASH, $1540, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11839, SURETY OR CASH, $1540, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Stop Signs
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11839, SURETY OR CASH, $1540, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- VEH SUPERINTENDENTS SPEED ZONE (6+ MPH OVER)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11839, SURETY OR CASH, $1540, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Exhibit Speed
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11839, SURETY OR CASH, $1540, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
BERNAL, LEONARD
Age: 61
Address: RELIANCE, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-11-05
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11844, NO BOND, $0, Court: District Court
SCHAEPERKOETTER, STACIE MARIE
Age: 21
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-11-05
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Shoplifting – Conceals -1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11843, CASH, $855, Court: RS Municipal Court
BARBOSA IBARRA, JESUS ESTEBAN
Age: 47
Address: CASPER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-11-05
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11842, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11842, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11842, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
CRAWFORD, ANDREW
Age: 22
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-11-05
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11841, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Interference with Peace Officer – Intent and knowing cause bodily injury to a peace officer
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11840, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11840, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
JOHNSTON, MACEO MALIK
Age: 26
Address: ELKO COUNTY, NV
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-11-05
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11838, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driver’s License – Required
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11838, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT