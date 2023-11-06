Sweetwater County Arrest Report: November 5 – November 6, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

ORTEGA, CARLOS DANIEL

Age: 21

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2023-11-05

Released: 2023-11-05

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: SCSO

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11839, SURETY OR CASH, $1540, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #11839, SURETY OR CASH, $1540, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Stop Signs Status: PENDING, Bond: #11839, SURETY OR CASH, $1540, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

VEH SUPERINTENDENTS SPEED ZONE (6+ MPH OVER) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11839, SURETY OR CASH, $1540, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Exhibit Speed Status: PENDING, Bond: #11839, SURETY OR CASH, $1540, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BERNAL, LEONARD

Age: 61

Address: RELIANCE, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-11-05

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11844, NO BOND, $0, Court: District Court



SCHAEPERKOETTER, STACIE MARIE

Age: 21

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-11-05

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Shoplifting – Conceals -1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11843, CASH, $855, Court: RS Municipal Court



BARBOSA IBARRA, JESUS ESTEBAN

Age: 47

Address: CASPER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-11-05

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #11842, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #11842, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: #11842, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



CRAWFORD, ANDREW

Age: 22

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-11-05

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11841, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

Interference with Peace Officer – Intent and knowing cause bodily injury to a peace officer Status: PENDING, Bond: #11840, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #11840, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



JOHNSTON, MACEO MALIK

Age: 26

Address: ELKO COUNTY, NV

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-11-05

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: