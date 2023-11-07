Sweetwater County Arrest Report: November 6 – November 7, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
DUPONT, ERIN MARIE
Age: 40
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2023-11-06
Released: 2023-11-06
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11847, CASH, $260, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
KING, CHELSEA LYNN
Age: 30
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-11-07
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- DWUI of Combination Alcohol & Drugs
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11848, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: GR Municipal Court
MARTINEZ PAEZ, WILLIAM HUMBERTO
Age: 22
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION
Booking Date: 2023-11-06
Scheduled Release: 2023-11-09
Arresting Agency: PROB
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #11846, SURETY OR CASH, $2195, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Posted Speed Limits – 26 to 30 Mph Over
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court
- Reckless Driving
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court
- Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court
- Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court
- Emerging from Alley, Building, Private Road or Driveway
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court