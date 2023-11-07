Sweetwater County Arrest Report: November 6 – November 7, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.



DUPONT, ERIN MARIE

Age: 40

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2023-11-06

Released: 2023-11-06

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11847, CASH, $260, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



KING, CHELSEA LYNN

Age: 30

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-11-07

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

DWUI of Combination Alcohol & Drugs Status: PENDING, Bond: #11848, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: GR Municipal Court



MARTINEZ PAEZ, WILLIAM HUMBERTO

Age: 22

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION

Booking Date: 2023-11-06

Scheduled Release: 2023-11-09

Arresting Agency: PROB

Charges: