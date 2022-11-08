Sweetwater County Arrest Report: November 7 – November 8, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

DAVIS, GLENN RUSSEL

Age: 62 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2022-11-07 Released: 2022-11-07 Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY Arresting Agency: RSPD Bond Company: A & L BONDING

Warrant Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #10282, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: OTHER



PAGE, AVANTE DEVAUGHN

Age: 28 Address: COLUMBUS, OH

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-11-08 Arresting Agency: WHPCharges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10286, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10286, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Exceed 75 Mph On Interstate (6+ Mph Over) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10286, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage Status: PENDING, Bond: #10286, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



CARBONE, LORETTA J

Age: 57 Address: SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-11-07 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:

Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #10285, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #10285, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10285, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SINGH, LAKHVIR

Age: 28 Address: BROOKLYN, NY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-11-07 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10284, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



PARRY, CONNIE LOUISE

Age: 23 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-11-07 Arresting Agency: GRPDCharges: