Sweetwater County Arrest Report: November 7 – November 8, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
DAVIS, GLENN RUSSEL
Age: 62 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2022-11-07 Released: 2022-11-07 Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY Arresting Agency: RSPD Bond Company: A & L BONDING
- Warrant Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10282, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: OTHER
PAGE, AVANTE DEVAUGHN
Age: 28 Address: COLUMBUS, OH
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-11-08 Arresting Agency: WHPCharges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10286, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10286, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Exceed 75 Mph On Interstate (6+ Mph Over)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10286, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10286, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
CARBONE, LORETTA J
Age: 57 Address: SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-11-07 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10285, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10285, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10285, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
SINGH, LAKHVIR
Age: 28 Address: BROOKLYN, NY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-11-07 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10284, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
PARRY, CONNIE LOUISE
Age: 23 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-11-07 Arresting Agency: GRPDCharges:
- Child Abuse – Responsible for Child Welfare, Inflicts Physical Injury (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10283, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT