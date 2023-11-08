Sweetwater County Arrest Report: November 7 – November 8, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
GRENZ, AMANDA KRISTINE
Age: 35
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2023-11-07
Released: 2023-11-07
Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY
Arresting Agency: SCSO
- Unlawful Possession – Controlled Substance (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11849, CASH, $540, Court: OTHER
GARCIA, IAN MICHAEL
Age: 36
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION
Booking Date: 2023-11-07
Scheduled Release: 2023-11-10
Arresting Agency: PROB
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: OTHER
KING, CHELSEA LYNN
Age: 30
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2023-11-07
Arresting Agency: PROB
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11850, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER