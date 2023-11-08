Sweetwater County Arrest Report: November 7 – November 8, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

GRENZ, AMANDA KRISTINE

Age: 35

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2023-11-07

Released: 2023-11-07

Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Unlawful Possession – Controlled Substance (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11849, CASH, $540, Court: OTHER



GARCIA, IAN MICHAEL

Age: 36

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION

Booking Date: 2023-11-07

Scheduled Release: 2023-11-10

Arresting Agency: PROB

Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: OTHER



KING, CHELSEA LYNN

Age: 30

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: P&P HOLD

Booking Date: 2023-11-07

Arresting Agency: PROB

Charges: