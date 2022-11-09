Sweetwater County Arrest Report: November 8 – November 9, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
GROBLEBE, DANIEL EUGENE
Age: 41 Address: CHEYENNE, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-11-08 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Hit and Run Property Unattended, 4 counts
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10290, SURETY OR CASH, $3500, Court: RS Municipal Court
- DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10290, SURETY OR CASH, $3500, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Open container while operating a motor vehicle
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10290, SURETY OR CASH, $3500, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (Driver)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10290, SURETY OR CASH, $3500, Court: RS Municipal Court
MONEYHUN, AARON KYLE
Age: 44 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-11-08 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
LEAVELL, NATHAN PAUL
Age: 40 Address: EVANSTON, WY
Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY Booking Date: 2022-11-08 Arresting Agency: UCSOCharges:
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10288, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER
SANCHEZ, CAMEAL CHARMAYNE
Age: 28 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-11-08 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WRNT PR)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10287, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT