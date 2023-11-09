Sweetwater County Arrest Report: November 8 – November 9, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
SKIPPER, JAMES ELLIOTT
Age: 23
Address: LAKE CHARLES, LA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-11-09
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11855, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court
Sponsor
Sponsor
SMITH, WILLIAM THOMAS
Age: 56
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-11-08
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11854, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
RUST, GARRETT DRAKE
Age: 23
Address: SCOTTS BLUFF, NE
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-11-08
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Theft – > $1000 (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11852, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court
MATHIS, CHARLIE
Age: 59
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: USMS HOLD
Booking Date: 2023-11-08
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Robbery – Threatens or Fears Bodily Injury (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Federal Court
MANLEY, CHAD KELLY
Age: 27
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2023-11-08
Scheduled Release: 2023-11-13
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DRIVE W/O INTERLOCK DEVICE: REQ’D FOR AN INTERLOCK RESTRICTED LICENSE UNDER W.S. 31-7-402 – 1ST OFFENSE (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MARIN VEGA, ALEJANDRO
Age: 49
Address: AMERICAN CANYON, CA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-11-08
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- DWUS 2nd or Subsequent Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11851, SURETY OR CASH, $760, Court: GR Municipal Court