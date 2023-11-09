Sweetwater County Arrest Report: November 8 – November 9, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

SKIPPER, JAMES ELLIOTT

Age: 23

Address: LAKE CHARLES, LA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-11-09

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11855, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court



SMITH, WILLIAM THOMAS

Age: 56

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-11-08

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11854, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



RUST, GARRETT DRAKE

Age: 23

Address: SCOTTS BLUFF, NE

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-11-08

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Theft – > $1000 (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11852, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court



MATHIS, CHARLIE

Age: 59

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: USMS HOLD

Booking Date: 2023-11-08

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Robbery – Threatens or Fears Bodily Injury (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Federal Court



MANLEY, CHAD KELLY

Age: 27

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2023-11-08

Scheduled Release: 2023-11-13

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DRIVE W/O INTERLOCK DEVICE: REQ’D FOR AN INTERLOCK RESTRICTED LICENSE UNDER W.S. 31-7-402 – 1ST OFFENSE (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MARIN VEGA, ALEJANDRO

Age: 49

Address: AMERICAN CANYON, CA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-11-08

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges: