Sweetwater County Arrest Report: November November 24 – November 25, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

MARINO, DUSTIN JOHN

Age: 46

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2023-11-24

Released: 2023-11-25

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11912, SURETY OR CASH, $1100, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Lighted Lamps and Illuminating Devices Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



STRAND, JASON CURTIS

Age: 30

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-11-24

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11908, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Vehicle Registration – Unable to be Easily Read Status: PENDING, Bond: #11908, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 2nd + Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11908, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BRITT, RANDALL KENNETH

Age: 39

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-11-24

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: