Sweetwater County Arrest Report: November November 24 – November 25, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
MARINO, DUSTIN JOHN
Age: 46
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2023-11-24
Released: 2023-11-25
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11912, SURETY OR CASH, $1100, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Lighted Lamps and Illuminating Devices
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
Sponsor
Sponsor
STRAND, JASON CURTIS
Age: 30
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-11-24
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11908, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Vehicle Registration – Unable to be Easily Read
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11908, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 2nd + Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11908, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
BRITT, RANDALL KENNETH
Age: 39
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-11-24
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense (WRNT NCIC)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11907, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Reckless Endangering – Death or Serious Bodily Injury (WRNT NCIC)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11907, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT