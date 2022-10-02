Sweetwater County Arrest Report: October 1 – October 2, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

JONES, JASMINE RENEE

Age: 24 Address: HUDSON, WY

Booking: 2022-10-01 Released: 2022-10-02 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: GRPD

Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10142, CASH, $270, Court: RS Municipal Court



CAREY, JASON DOUGLAS

Age: 48 Address: DELTA, CO Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-10-01 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10143, SURETY OR CASH, $1020, Court: RS Municipal Court

Traffic Control Signals – Circular Red Status: PENDING, Bond: #10143, SURETY OR CASH, $1020, Court: RS Municipal Court

Open container while operating a motor vehicle Status: PENDING, Bond: #10143, SURETY OR CASH, $1020, Court: RS Municipal Court



MCDANIEL, MATTHEW WAYNE

Age: 37 Address: MESA, AZ Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-10-01 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:

Burglary (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10137, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT



JACKSON, MICHAEL JAY ANTHONY

Age: 35 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2022-10-01 Released: 2022-10-01 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD

Person Using (use) or Under Influence of Controlled Substance Status: PENDING, Bond: #10139, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



LEE, BRIDGET CORY

Age: 28 Address: LITTLE AMERICA, WY

Booking: 2022-10-01 Released: 2022-10-01 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD