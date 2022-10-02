Sweetwater County Arrest Report: October 1 – October 2, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
JONES, JASMINE RENEE
Age: 24 Address: HUDSON, WY
Booking: 2022-10-01 Released: 2022-10-02 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: GRPD
- Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10142, CASH, $270, Court: RS Municipal Court
CAREY, JASON DOUGLAS
Age: 48 Address: DELTA, CO Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-10-01 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10143, SURETY OR CASH, $1020, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Traffic Control Signals – Circular Red
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10143, SURETY OR CASH, $1020, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Open container while operating a motor vehicle
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10143, SURETY OR CASH, $1020, Court: RS Municipal Court
MCDANIEL, MATTHEW WAYNE
Age: 37 Address: MESA, AZ Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-10-01 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:
- Burglary (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10137, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT
JACKSON, MICHAEL JAY ANTHONY
Age: 35 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2022-10-01 Released: 2022-10-01 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Person Using (use) or Under Influence of Controlled Substance
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10139, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
LEE, BRIDGET CORY
Age: 28 Address: LITTLE AMERICA, WY
Booking: 2022-10-01 Released: 2022-10-01 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10138, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court