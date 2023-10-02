Sweetwater County Arrest Report: October 1 – October 2, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

KANE, ANDREW PHILLIP

Age: 28 Address: WEISER, ID

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-10-01

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11685, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11685, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11685, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11685, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



Sponsor

COOK, JESSICA LYNN

Age: 37 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-10-01

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: