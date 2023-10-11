Sweetwater County Arrest Report: October 10 – October 11, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
RAINES, AMANDA DANIELLE
Age: 36
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-10-10
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11724, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- DRIVE W/O INTERLOCK DEVICE: REQ’D FOR AN INTERLOCK RESTRICTED LICENSE UNDER W.S. 31-7-402 – 2ND+ OFFENSE
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11724, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
WILLIAMS, RONALD HARMON
Age: 38
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2023-10-10
Scheduled Release: 2023-12-07
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Remand to Custody
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #11725, NO BOND, $0, Court: District Court
FENNELL, HAYLEY NICOLE
Age: 28
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-10-10
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 3rd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11722, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11722, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
RAMIREZ, CHRISTOPHER
Age: 34
Address: YUCCA VALLEY, CA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-10-10
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11721, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT
- Property Destruction and Defacement – >$1000 (WRNT NCIC)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11721, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: OTHER