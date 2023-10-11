Sweetwater County Arrest Report: October 10 – October 11, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

RAINES, AMANDA DANIELLE

Age: 36

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-10-10

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11724, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DRIVE W/O INTERLOCK DEVICE: REQ’D FOR AN INTERLOCK RESTRICTED LICENSE UNDER W.S. 31-7-402 – 2ND+ OFFENSE Status: PENDING, Bond: #11724, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



WILLIAMS, RONALD HARMON

Age: 38

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2023-10-10

Scheduled Release: 2023-12-07

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Remand to Custody Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #11725, NO BOND, $0, Court: District Court



FENNELL, HAYLEY NICOLE

Age: 28

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-10-10

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11722, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: #11722, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



RAMIREZ, CHRISTOPHER

Age: 34

Address: YUCCA VALLEY, CA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-10-10

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: