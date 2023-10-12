Sweetwater County Arrest Report: October 11 – October 12, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

RAMIREZ CARRILLO, JERONIMO

Age: 49

Address: AURORA, CO

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-10-11

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11730, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

JONES, TIFFANY DIANE

Age: 55

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-10-11

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11729, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Child Safety Restraint System – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11729, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

SALCEDO, SONIA ISABEL

Age: 23

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-10-11

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • SHOPLIFTING UNDER $1000
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11728, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

BANSEPT, JEREMY LEE

Age: 34

Address: CASPER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-10-11

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 4th+ Offense Within 10 Years (WRNT PV)
  • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11726, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court

