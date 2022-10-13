Sweetwater County Arrest Report: October 12 – October 13, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

DOUGHERTY, DIANE MARIE

Age: 57 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-10-12 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10189, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



LARSON, TERRANCE WAYNE

Age: 42 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-10-12 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10188, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat Status: PENDING, Bond: #10188, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



Sponsor

MILLER, EDWARD THOMAS

Age: 39 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-10-12 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #10185, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BOWLIN, DESTINY LEA

Age: 26 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-10-12 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges: