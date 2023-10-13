Sweetwater County Arrest Report: October 12 – October 13, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

COLBERT, DUSTIN WADE

Age: 42

Address: RED OAK, OK

Booking: 2023-10-12

Released: 2023-10-12

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11731, SURETY OR CASH, $850, Court: RS Municipal Court



YORK, WILLIAM A

Age: 31

Address: SHORELINE, WA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-10-12

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Failure to Register as a Sex Offender Knowingly (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11733, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



REAVES, XAVIER

Age: 27

Address: DRIGGS, ID

Booking: 2023-10-12

Released: 2023-10-12

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: WHP