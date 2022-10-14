Sweetwater County Arrest Report: October 13 – October 14, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
AGUIREE, ANTHONY
Age: 45 Address: ALPENA, AK Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY Booking Date: 2022-10-13 Arresting Agency: SCSO
SHULTS, BRIAN LEE
Age: 36 Address: ISLAND PARK, ID Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-10-13 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: , Bond: #10191, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage
- Status: , Bond: #10191, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #10191, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- VEH SUPERINTENDENTS SPEED ZONE (6+ MPH OVER)
- Status: , Bond: #10191, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
Sponsor
Sponsor
JAMES, JOSEPH HANSOLO
Age: 42 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-10-13 Arresting Agency: GRPDCharges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10190, SURETY OR CASH, $1500, Court: GR Municipal Court