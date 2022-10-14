Sweetwater County Arrest Report: October 13 – October 14, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

AGUIREE, ANTHONY

Age: 45 Address: ALPENA, AK Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY Booking Date: 2022-10-13 Arresting Agency: SCSO

SHULTS, BRIAN LEE

Age: 36 Address: ISLAND PARK, ID Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-10-13 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense Status: , Bond: #10191, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage Status: , Bond: #10191, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #10191, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

VEH SUPERINTENDENTS SPEED ZONE (6+ MPH OVER) Status: , Bond: #10191, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



JAMES, JOSEPH HANSOLO

Age: 42 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-10-13 Arresting Agency: GRPDCharges: