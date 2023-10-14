Sweetwater County Arrest Report: October 13 – October 14, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
KELLY, KRISTOPHER FORREST
Age: 22
Address: TAHLEQUAH, OK
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-10-14
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11740, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
ODOM, CHRISTOPHER COLE
Age: 41
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-10-13
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- VEH SUPERINTENDENTS SPEED ZONE (1-5 MPH OVER)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11737, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 3rd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11737, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11738, CASH, $500, Court: DISTRICT COURT
- Shoplifting (WRNT BOND VIOLATION)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11739, CASH, $535, Court: GR Municipal Court
SCHILDER, SHANIA K
Age: 26
Address: GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-10-13
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11736, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
BUCKNER, JESSICA STELLA
Age: 35
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2023-10-13
Scheduled Release: 2023-10-15
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater (WRNT PR)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court
CROOKS, TIMOTHY LEE
Age: 66
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-10-13
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Wanton Destruction of Big Game Animal, 5 counts
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11734, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Warrant Arrest, 4 counts
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11734, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
FROMAN, TY LAWRENCE
Age: 26
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2023-10-13
Released: 2023-10-13
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Fighting in Public (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11735, CASH, $710, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT