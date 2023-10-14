Sweetwater County Arrest Report: October 13 – October 14, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

KELLY, KRISTOPHER FORREST

Age: 22

Address: TAHLEQUAH, OK

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-10-14

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11740, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



ODOM, CHRISTOPHER COLE

Age: 41

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-10-13

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

VEH SUPERINTENDENTS SPEED ZONE (1-5 MPH OVER) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11737, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11737, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11738, CASH, $500, Court: DISTRICT COURT

Shoplifting (WRNT BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11739, CASH, $535, Court: GR Municipal Court



SCHILDER, SHANIA K

Age: 26

Address: GRAND JUNCTION, CO

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-10-13

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11736, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BUCKNER, JESSICA STELLA

Age: 35

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2023-10-13

Scheduled Release: 2023-10-15

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater (WRNT PR) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court



CROOKS, TIMOTHY LEE

Age: 66

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-10-13

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Wanton Destruction of Big Game Animal, 5 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #11734, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Warrant Arrest, 4 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #11734, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



FROMAN, TY LAWRENCE

Age: 26

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2023-10-13

Released: 2023-10-13

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD