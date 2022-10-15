Sweetwater County Arrest Report: October 14 – October 15, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
THESING, THOMAS JOHN
Age: 60 Address: WAMSUTTER, WY
Booking: 2022-10-14 Released: 2022-10-15 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10196, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
LEWIS, ROSANN REEN
Age: 56 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-10-14 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10198, SURETY OR CASH, $2570, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving on Roadway – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10198, SURETY OR CASH, $2570, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10198, SURETY OR CASH, $2570, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10198, SURETY OR CASH, $2570, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Open Container in Moving Vehicle
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10198, SURETY OR CASH, $2570, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
POTTON, THOMAS LANCE
Age: 45 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-10-14 Arresting Agency: GAPDCharges:
- Shoplifting
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10197, SURETY OR CASH, $225, Court: GR Municipal Court
NELSON, TAWNEY
Age: 35 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2022-10-14 Scheduled Release: 2022-10-20 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:
- DWUS 2nd or Subsequent Offense (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #10195, NO BOND, $0, Court: GR Municipal Court