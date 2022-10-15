Sweetwater County Arrest Report: October 14 – October 15, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

THESING, THOMAS JOHN

Age: 60 Address: WAMSUTTER, WY

Booking: 2022-10-14 Released: 2022-10-15 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10196, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



LEWIS, ROSANN REEN

Age: 56 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-10-14 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10198, SURETY OR CASH, $2570, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #10198, SURETY OR CASH, $2570, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10198, SURETY OR CASH, $2570, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10198, SURETY OR CASH, $2570, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Open Container in Moving Vehicle Status: PENDING, Bond: #10198, SURETY OR CASH, $2570, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



POTTON, THOMAS LANCE

Age: 45 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-10-14 Arresting Agency: GAPDCharges:

Shoplifting Status: PENDING, Bond: #10197, SURETY OR CASH, $225, Court: GR Municipal Court



NELSON, TAWNEY

Age: 35 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2022-10-14 Scheduled Release: 2022-10-20 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges: