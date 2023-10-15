Sweetwater County Arrest Report: October 14 – October 15, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
RUSSU, DMITRI
Age: 34
Address: KENT, WA
Booking: 2023-10-14
Released: 2023-10-14
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11741, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
SHELDON, AARON COLE
Age: 35
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2023-10-14
Released: 2023-10-14
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Bond Company: TETON BAIL BONDS
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11742, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court
LOIGNON, ROBERT SHANE
Age: 50
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-10-15
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11745, SURETY OR CASH, $850, Court: RS Municipal Court
NIXON, ANDREW MICHAEL
Age: 47
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED WEEKEND RELEASE
Booking Date: 2023-10-14
Scheduled Release: 2023-10-16
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI Alcohol Incapable of Safely Driving 2nd Offense
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court
DAVISON, BEAU DEAN
Age: 38
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-10-14
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Property Destruction and Defacement – < $1000 (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11743, CASH, $460, Court: RS Municipal Court
PINEDA-GARCIA, OSCAR NEHEMIAS
Age: 18
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-10-14
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11744, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11744, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- VEH SUPERINTENDENTS SPEED ZONE (6+ MPH OVER)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11744, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT