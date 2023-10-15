Sweetwater County Arrest Report: October 14 – October 15, 2023

0
1

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

RUSSU, DMITRI

Age: 34

Address: KENT, WA

Booking: 2023-10-14

Released: 2023-10-14

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11741, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

Sponsor

SHELDON, AARON COLE

Age: 35

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2023-10-14

Released: 2023-10-14

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Bond Company: TETON BAIL BONDS

  • DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11742, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court

LOIGNON, ROBERT SHANE

Age: 50

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-10-15

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – 0.08% or More – 2nd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11745, SURETY OR CASH, $850, Court: RS Municipal Court

NIXON, ANDREW MICHAEL

Age: 47

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED WEEKEND RELEASE

Booking Date: 2023-10-14

Scheduled Release: 2023-10-16

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI Alcohol Incapable of Safely Driving 2nd Offense
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court

DAVISON, BEAU DEAN

Age: 38

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-10-14

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • Property Destruction and Defacement – < $1000 (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11743, CASH, $460, Court: RS Municipal Court

PINEDA-GARCIA, OSCAR NEHEMIAS

Age: 18

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-10-14

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11744, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11744, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • VEH SUPERINTENDENTS SPEED ZONE (6+ MPH OVER)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11744, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR