Sweetwater County Arrest Report: October 14 – October 15, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

RUSSU, DMITRI

Age: 34

Address: KENT, WA

Booking: 2023-10-14

Released: 2023-10-14

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11741, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



SHELDON, AARON COLE

Age: 35

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2023-10-14

Released: 2023-10-14

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Bond Company: TETON BAIL BONDS

DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11742, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court



LOIGNON, ROBERT SHANE

Age: 50

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-10-15

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – 0.08% or More – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11745, SURETY OR CASH, $850, Court: RS Municipal Court



NIXON, ANDREW MICHAEL

Age: 47

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED WEEKEND RELEASE

Booking Date: 2023-10-14

Scheduled Release: 2023-10-16

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI Alcohol Incapable of Safely Driving 2nd Offense Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court



DAVISON, BEAU DEAN

Age: 38

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-10-14

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Property Destruction and Defacement – < $1000 (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11743, CASH, $460, Court: RS Municipal Court



PINEDA-GARCIA, OSCAR NEHEMIAS

Age: 18

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-10-14

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: