Sweetwater County Arrest Report: October 15 – October 16, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
GLADUE, JACKSON RILEY
Age: 23
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-10-15
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11750, SURETY OR CASH, $900, Court: GR Municipal Court
- No Valid DL and/or violation of DL conditions
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court
VOILAND, DANIEL EUGENE
Age: 66
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-10-15
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Shoplifting – Conceals -1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11749, CASH, $560, Court: RS Municipal Court
PUEBLO, CHANCE LEE
Age: 36
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-10-15
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11747, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11748, CASH, $500, Court: DISTRICT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram - 3rd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11747, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams - 3rd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11747, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
COEN, CHANTELL MARIE
Age: 36
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-10-15
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Contempt of Court – Orders (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11746, SURETY OR CASH, $500, Court: GR Municipal Court