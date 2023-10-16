Sweetwater County Arrest Report: October 15 – October 16, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

GLADUE, JACKSON RILEY

Age: 23

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-10-15

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater Status: PENDING, Bond: #11750, SURETY OR CASH, $900, Court: GR Municipal Court

No Valid DL and/or violation of DL conditions Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court



VOILAND, DANIEL EUGENE

Age: 66

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-10-15

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Shoplifting – Conceals -1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11749, CASH, $560, Court: RS Municipal Court



PUEBLO, CHANCE LEE

Age: 36

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-10-15

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11747, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11748, CASH, $500, Court: DISTRICT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram - 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11747, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams - 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11747, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



COEN, CHANTELL MARIE

Age: 36

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-10-15

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges: