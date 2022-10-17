Sweetwater County Arrest Report: October 16 – October 17, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
MARX, CODY RAY
Age: 30 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-10-16 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10203, SURETY OR CASH, $960, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Driving on Roadway – Maintain Single Lane – Crash
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10203, SURETY OR CASH, $960, Court: RS Municipal Court
AIMONE, MICHAEL JOSEPH
Age: 37 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-10-16 Arresting Agency: GRPDCharges:
- DWUI .08 or Greater as Measured w/in 2 Hrs
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10202, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court
MALDONADO, JUAN ALFONSO
Age: 34 Address: SAINT CLOUD, FL Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-10-16 Arresting Agency: WHPCharges:
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10201, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Duty to Stop Vehicle Where Accident Involves Damage to Attended Vehicle or Property
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10201, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10201, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Reckless Endangering – Death or Serious Bodily Injury
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10201, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT