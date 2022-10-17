Sweetwater County Arrest Report: October 16 – October 17, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

MARX, CODY RAY

Age: 30 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-10-16 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10203, SURETY OR CASH, $960, Court: RS Municipal Court

Driving on Roadway – Maintain Single Lane – Crash Status: PENDING, Bond: #10203, SURETY OR CASH, $960, Court: RS Municipal Court



AIMONE, MICHAEL JOSEPH

Age: 37 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-10-16 Arresting Agency: GRPDCharges:

DWUI .08 or Greater as Measured w/in 2 Hrs Status: PENDING, Bond: #10202, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court



Sponsor

MALDONADO, JUAN ALFONSO

Age: 34 Address: SAINT CLOUD, FL Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-10-16 Arresting Agency: WHPCharges: