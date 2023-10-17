Sweetwater County Arrest Report: October 16 – October 17, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

WHITE, SYDNEE ANN

Age: 25

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2023-10-16

Released: 2023-10-16

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11755, CASH, $250, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



LATHROP, ZACHERY DEE

Age: 37

Booking: 2023-10-16

Released: 2023-10-16

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Shoplifting – Alters or Defaces Tag -1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11753, CASH, $918, Court: RS Municipal Court



PATE, RAINA FAITH

Age: 29

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-10-16

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: