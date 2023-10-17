Sweetwater County Arrest Report: October 16 – October 17, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
WHITE, SYDNEE ANN
Age: 25
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2023-10-16
Released: 2023-10-16
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11755, CASH, $250, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
LATHROP, ZACHERY DEE
Age: 37
Booking: 2023-10-16
Released: 2023-10-16
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: GRPD
- Shoplifting – Alters or Defaces Tag -1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11753, CASH, $918, Court: RS Municipal Court
PATE, RAINA FAITH
Age: 29
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-10-16
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11754, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT