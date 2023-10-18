Sweetwater County Arrest Report: October 17 – October 18, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
LARSON, KIMBERLY JOHN
Age: 50
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-10-17
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11765, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11762, SURETY OR CASH, $560, Court: RS Municipal Court
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11764, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11763, SURETY OR CASH, $975, Court: RS Municipal Court
HAUN, BRANDON WILLIAM
Age: 21
Address: WORLAND, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2023-10-17
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11761, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER
DAMARTO, DENNY JAMES
Age: 28
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-10-17
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams - 3rd+ Offense (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11759, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 3rd+ Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11760, CASH, $650, Court: RS Municipal Court
MICHAEL, CLIFFORD EUGENE
Age: 72
Address: POLSON, MT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-10-17
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Burglary, 3 counts
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11758, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
LYTLE, CLIFTON J
Age: 66
Address: FARSON, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-10-17
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense (WRNT BOND VIOLATION)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11757, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT