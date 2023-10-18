Sweetwater County Arrest Report: October 17 – October 18, 2023

LARSON, KIMBERLY JOHN

Age: 50

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-10-17

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (WRNT PV)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11765, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 2nd Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11762, SURETY OR CASH, $560, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (WRNT PV)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11764, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11763, SURETY OR CASH, $975, Court: RS Municipal Court

HAUN, BRANDON WILLIAM

Age: 21

Address: WORLAND, WY

Booking Type: P&P HOLD

Booking Date: 2023-10-17

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11761, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER

DAMARTO, DENNY JAMES

Age: 28

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-10-17

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams - 3rd+ Offense (WRNT PV)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11759, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 3rd+ Offense (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11760, CASH, $650, Court: RS Municipal Court

MICHAEL, CLIFFORD EUGENE

Age: 72

Address: POLSON, MT

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-10-17

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Burglary, 3 counts
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11758, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

LYTLE, CLIFTON J

Age: 66

Address: FARSON, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-10-17

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense (WRNT BOND VIOLATION)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11757, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

