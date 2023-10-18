Sweetwater County Arrest Report: October 17 – October 18, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

LARSON, KIMBERLY JOHN

Age: 50

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-10-17

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11765, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11762, SURETY OR CASH, $560, Court: RS Municipal Court

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11764, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11763, SURETY OR CASH, $975, Court: RS Municipal Court



Sponsor

HAUN, BRANDON WILLIAM

Age: 21

Address: WORLAND, WY

Booking Type: P&P HOLD

Booking Date: 2023-10-17

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11761, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER



DAMARTO, DENNY JAMES

Age: 28

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-10-17

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams - 3rd+ Offense (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11759, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 3rd+ Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11760, CASH, $650, Court: RS Municipal Court



MICHAEL, CLIFFORD EUGENE

Age: 72

Address: POLSON, MT

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-10-17

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Burglary, 3 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #11758, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



LYTLE, CLIFTON J

Age: 66

Address: FARSON, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-10-17

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: