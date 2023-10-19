Sweetwater County Arrest Report: October 18 – October 19, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
VANARSDOL, CHRISTOPHER ANDREW
Age: 35
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-10-19
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11769, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court
Sponsor
Sponsor
HARRISON, ASHLEY DIANNE
Age: 38
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type:
Booking Date: 2023-10-18
Arresting Agency: OTHR
Charges:
- Interference With Custody – Takes or Entices Minor (WRNT BOND VIOLATION)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11768, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court
JONES, TYLER ALLEN
Age: 31
Address: SNELLVILLE, GA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-10-18
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Discharging Firearm
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11766, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11767, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT